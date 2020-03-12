It’s not just AOC complaining about racist Americans not “patroning” Chinese restaurants. Fellow Squad member Ayanna Pressley’s doing it, too:

Never mind that plenty of Chinese Americans (and other Asian Americans) are avoiding the restaurants as well.

We assume she’s talking about House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, branded as “racist” by Ilhan Omar. Here’s McCarthy’s “painful rhetoric”:

Honestly, the way the media and Democrats are flipping out over supposed racism and xenophobia surrounding the COVID19 outbreak, you’d think they had nothing better to do. Maybe they don’t.

