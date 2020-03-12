Earlier today, we told you about this hot take from the Atlantic’s Anne Applebaum:

China has reacted to the outbreak of coronavirus in Italy by sending aid. The US has reacted by suspending flights. Who is the superpower? https://t.co/TsM3Eu7KR7 — Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) March 12, 2020

Well, we’re sure it won’t shock you to learn that Applebaum’s not the only liberal blue-check out there willing to do the Chinese government’s dirty work. Here’s our old pal, political scientist Ian Bremmer with a hot take of his own:

US needs coordinated coronavirus response with other govts, particularly allies. Europeans surprised by travel restrictions announced last night. No reason not to discuss and make announcement together. Otherwise econ hit will be greater Right now it’s every nation for itself. — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) March 12, 2020

Chinese response: Airlifting massive medical aid to Italy. US response: Cutting off flights. Will not be forgotten when US is asking/telling Europe to cut off Huawei. — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) March 12, 2020

America First is a dangerously short-sighted response to a global crisis. — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) March 12, 2020

Why can’t the U.S. be more like China, you guys? They’re so generous over there!

This tweet is ridiculous. — Lavs KC (@OTMCalls) March 12, 2020

This is one dumb tweet. — It’s Called the Wuhan Virus (@dnc_is) March 12, 2020

This is an extremely dumb tweet. — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) March 12, 2020

Extremely.

You do get that this all started because of China… right? — Lynx (@RandomLynx) March 12, 2020

You’re kinda forgetting it was China’s fault the virus spread in the first place — James Chan (@jaydotchan) March 12, 2020

Conveniently left out part about China lying and hiding the virus for multiple months. — steviewires (@steviedeadlocks) March 12, 2020

Wonder if they will also remember that China lied to the world for about a month about how bad it was…. — Danny Russell, CFA (@dannyrussell53) March 12, 2020

Will the Europeans forget that China is responsible for this pandemic in the first place? https://t.co/EVuhgSX0tA — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) March 12, 2020

Bremmer certainly seems to be hoping that Americans will forget.

An excellent recitation of Communist China propaganda https://t.co/u23kVpbXA1 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) March 12, 2020

Uh. The Chinese response was to lie about the virus and allow it to spread to the rest of the planet. How much is China paying you? https://t.co/4tLcj3u5CV — RBe (@RBPundit) March 12, 2020

Seriously, this is textbook Chinese propaganda. And Ian Bremmer et al. are more than happy to push it.

China creates the problem and is now presenting itself as the solution and those who hate Trump are eating it up. https://t.co/9cM2YGDrC1 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 12, 2020

Bottom line is not only did Coronavirus originate in China, but the Chinese government is running a massive campaign to blame the US for the virus. https://t.co/JiU4HE5g9C — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) March 12, 2020

@ianbremmer is happy to push Chinese propaganda gratis if it helps hurt the bad orange man. — Michael (@RollCall79) March 12, 2020

Priorities.

The number of useful idiots out there is really something. — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) March 12, 2020

One might even say there’s an epidemic of useful idiocy.