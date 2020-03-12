Earlier today, we told you about this hot take from the Atlantic’s Anne Applebaum:

Well, we’re sure it won’t shock you to learn that Applebaum’s not the only liberal blue-check out there willing to do the Chinese government’s dirty work. Here’s our old pal, political scientist Ian Bremmer with a hot take of his own:

Trending

Why can’t the U.S. be more like China, you guys? They’re so generous over there!

Extremely.

Bremmer certainly seems to be hoping that Americans will forget.

Seriously, this is textbook Chinese propaganda. And Ian Bremmer et al. are more than happy to push it.

Priorities.

One might even say there’s an epidemic of useful idiocy.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: aidamerica firstChinaChinese governmentcoronavirusCOVID19Donald TrumpIan BremmerItalypropaganda