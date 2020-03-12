Don’t use terms like “Wuhan coronavirus” or “Chinese coronavirus” to refer to COVID19, they said. It’s racist and xenophobic, they said.

But they didn’t always feel that way. The Media Research Center has put together a fun little supercut featuring many of our media superiors — especially those at CNN — using their platforms to help the supposedly “racist” terms for COVID19 go, well, viral:

Sure is.

Ha!

***

