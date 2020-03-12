In case you missed it, California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently officialluy cautioned against gatherings exceeding 250 people:

New state guidance: Non-essential gatherings must be limited to no more than 250 people, while smaller events can proceed only if the organizers can implement social distancing of 6 feet per person. pic.twitter.com/zrWMZTzhuS — Jesse Melgar (@jessemelgar) March 12, 2020

What does that mean for California’s theme parks?

Disney park employees panic as parks remain open amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/IEQaawJxvK pic.twitter.com/YFraXApSjH — The Verge (@verge) March 12, 2020

Well, at least as far as Disneyland is concerned, Newsom reportedly … isn’t as concerned:

Update: California governor Gavin Newsom just told press that Disneyland in Anaheim is exempt from the state's ban on big crowd gatherings because it's a "complex" and "unique" situation. https://t.co/goot4UN1A9 — Julia Alexander (@loudmouthjulia) March 12, 2020

That’s … interesting.

Is it baffling, though?

A lot of people seem to think Newsom’s giving Disneyland a pass might not be as “complex” as he makes it out to be:

a ¢omp£€x and unique $ituation? https://t.co/2HI80ryCIM — Christine Rousselle 💁🏻‍♀️ (@crousselle) March 12, 2020

“money” — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) March 12, 2020

“Complex and unique” money. 😉 — teleken (@teleken) March 12, 2020

$ure i$ a very complex $ituation. — Primary Everyone (@Oh_Suzanney) March 12, 2020

To be fair, we’re not clear on what authority Newsom actually has to shut down Disneyland. But at the very least, it seems like he should be encouraging Disneyland to take the same precautions he’s advising for everyone else.

California: Disney is open

Also California: Air Show is canceled https://t.co/0sLDrJIMEO — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) March 12, 2020

A little consistency seems like a reasonable demand at this point.

what is the point of banning any large gathering if you won’t shut down the place that has literally been at the center of other outbreaks https://t.co/QE022IMg2S — Elise Terry (@elisecterry) March 12, 2020

***

Update:

“Complex” and “unique” reasons notwithstanding, it looks like Disneyland is going ahead and closing up shop for now:

BREAKING: Disney is closing Disneyland due to the coronavirus outbreak. — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) March 12, 2020

Alrighty.