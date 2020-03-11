Yesterday, Joe Biden lost his cool (again), this time at a Detroit autoworker who asked him about his gun control agenda. Here it is again:

This morning, “FOX & Friends” interviewed the man Biden said was “full of sh*t” and threatened to slap:

Seems like there are quite a few things Joe Biden doesn’t understand.

