For those of you keeping score at home, it’s now racist to refer to COVID19 as the “Wuhan virus” or “Wuhan coronavirus” or “Chinese coronavirus.”

Basically, referring to the virus’ place of origin when discussing said virus is highly problematic.

I feel my brain melting out of my ears after reading all these “Wuhan virus is racist” takes — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 10, 2020

Especially when you consider that the same outlets freaking about “Wuhan virus” being racist were fine calling it that until very recently.

Earlier today, AOC asked her followers for questions about COVID19:

What questions do you have about Coronavirus/#COVIDー19? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 10, 2020

D.C. comms strategist Drew Holden had one:

When between January 20th and today did it become racist to call it “Wuhan coronavirus” pic.twitter.com/pY2KzSPiBq — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 10, 2020

Standby everyone I have a question in to @AOC to clarify when in the last 50 days it became racist to call it Wuhan virus. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 10, 2020

Inquiring minds want to know.

Ffs @nytimes. This was a month and a half ago. We’re being gaslit. pic.twitter.com/ozoHZKyNvU — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 10, 2020

Also from the “Chinese coronavirus is racist as of today” archives: pic.twitter.com/jYOwpPeNmT — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 10, 2020

These media about-faces inspired Holden to document them in an intriguing thread:

Alright, this will now be a THREAD of media silliness about Wuhan virus. https://t.co/emYJLTiZax — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 10, 2020

@AJEnglish with a commendable entry, having called it “Wuhan coronavirus” just weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/WBjrJU17B4 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 10, 2020

I’m as shocked as you that even with intellectual giants like Tommy Vietor and the Obama Podcast Bros onboard, @crookedmedia would screw this one up. pic.twitter.com/1vr4R9Yoft — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 10, 2020

Okay I won’t even pretend to be surprised about @guardian pic.twitter.com/LavObqJhcL — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 10, 2020

Stop playing PR lackey for the Chinese communist party @Forbes pic.twitter.com/KrbU4msuBV — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 10, 2020

Guess the media have their talking points. You can pry them from their cold, dead hands.

Also, jokes aside, but the way we talk about this thing matters. The communists in Beijing would like nothing more than to escape accountability for the role they’ve played in the international outbreak of #WuhanVirus. MSM is carrying water for them, wittingly or otherwise. https://t.co/lOIHY2cVfa — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 10, 2020

