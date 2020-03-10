As Twitchy told you, Joe Biden recently lost his cool (to put it mildly) at a Detroit autoworker who confronted him about gun control.

Detroit auto worker: "You are actively trying to diminish our Second Amendment right and take away our guns." Joe Biden: "You're full of shit." Biden staffer: "Alright, thank you guys–" Biden: "No, shush! Shush!"pic.twitter.com/j1fIE5c0HN — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) March 10, 2020

It doesn’t take a psychiatrist to see that Biden appears to be rapidly coming unglued. But it does take a very special person to look at that video and think that Biden comes off looking “terrific”:

Kind of amazing that anybody thinks this video makes Biden look anything other than terrific. He shushes the aide who wants to lead him away – and then engages a hostile critic face to face, fact to fact. Impressive. https://t.co/yINIKi4Ffi — David Frum (@davidfrum) March 10, 2020

Impressive?

Agreed. Obviously Biden's not winning any voters who have this attitude about guns. And the directness is a plus for most voters. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 10, 2020

When Josh Marshall agrees with you, that should be a good clue that you’re wrong.

He’s yelling at a voter. You would be melting down if Trump did this. https://t.co/yIct42KThc — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) March 10, 2020

Sure, Dave. Aside from referencing an "AR-14", not understanding what a semiautomatic weapon is, threatening violence against an auto worker, and ranting about 100 round magazines, that was an outstanding 90 second exchange for Joe Biden. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) March 10, 2020

biden talks about ar-14s(?). says the second amendment is just like "if you yell fire," that's not "free speech." claims ar-15s are illegal (they are not). demands to know if the voter needs 100 rounds. biden is then ushered away by his campaign aides. “impressive" indeed. pic.twitter.com/VyJJUFlraV — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) March 10, 2020

David thinks this encounter makes Biden look good. He shushes a female aide, he calls a gun an AR14, he angrily threatens to slap the potential voter and forgets that he's going to put Beto "I'm gonna take all your guns" O'Rourke in charge of his 2A policy. #DementedJoe — BB (@B_BNKS) March 10, 2020

It makes him look like an unhinged loon, dude. https://t.co/oTNhKzcpdb — RBe (@RBPundit) March 10, 2020

We know David Frum loves gun grabbers, but come on.