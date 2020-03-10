As Twitchy told you, Joe Biden recently lost his cool (to put it mildly) at a Detroit autoworker who confronted him about gun control.

It doesn’t take a psychiatrist to see that Biden appears to be rapidly coming unglued. But it does take a very special person to look at that video and think that Biden comes off looking “terrific”:

Impressive?

When Josh Marshall agrees with you, that should be a good clue that you’re wrong.

We know David Frum loves gun grabbers, but come on.

