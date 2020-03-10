It’s not just media talking heads who are stoked about Joe Biden telling a Detroit autoworker concerned about gun confiscation that he’s “full of sh*t.” Alyssa Milano’s pretty stoked, too:

“That’s bullshit.” This exchange is why I endorse Joe Biden for President. You have to be able to have the tough conversations with those who disagree with you. pic.twitter.com/wWN8Iui1TH — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 10, 2020

So Alyssa wants more of President Joe Biden getting in voters’ faces, lying to them, shushing female staffers … because hey, these are the “tough conversations” he needs to be able to have.

Yeah, fighting with voters about guns instead of shifting to how you're going to help them is a great strategy 👍🤡 — Anthony Via (@Bobhunicut) March 10, 2020

As a guy who feels at home in the hard hat crowd it’s inexcusable for any candidate to act this way.

You like when he threatened to slap his helmet off??

I’d expect that from Trump – not anyone who wants to replace him.

Would suggest watching the entire clip. — Randy Bryce (@IronStache) March 10, 2020

If President Trump did this, you'd be all over him. Hypocrite. — 🍀🍀Sean 🍀🍀 (@JamesWy01345727) March 10, 2020

Well, well, well.

It is an interesting statement.

Now, When the Republicans are having a tough conversation with those who disagree with.

What do #EliteLiberals like yourself do?

Play the victim card…

You are a #Hypocrite Period!

And YOU are Full of ”BS” Quote me in that! — Steve A. Von Loor #NC04Proud (@steveavonloor) March 10, 2020

