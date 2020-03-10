Hey, remember Alan Grayson? He’s the former Democratic congressman from Florida with a nasty propensity for violence (threatened and actual). We’d honestly forgotten about the guy, but today he popped up to remind us that he’s still crazy after all these years:
CPAC attendees infect each other with racism, sexism, white nationalism and fascism, and yet the only thing that they quarantine themselves for is the coronavirus. How odd. #CPACcoronavirus #CPAC #COVID19 #coronavirus #WingNuts
— Alan Grayson (@AlanGrayson) March 10, 2020
As cutting and clever as ever!
I'm sure you thought this was clever.
It's not.
You're a douchecanoe.
— Geoff_5150_Railroader🚂💨 (@5150Midwest) March 10, 2020
I can't believe you weren't re-elected. Truly stunning.
— Jacob Perry (@RealJacobPerry) March 10, 2020
Right? A real travesty.
Gotta love Twitter. It lets the irrelevant feel relevant. Good for you.
— Texas4ever (@Texas4ever2) March 10, 2020
Don’t you have a woman to push down some stairs or something? https://t.co/WRhysKAjM7
— Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) March 10, 2020
I was wondering what happened to that horrible guy I used to see. There you are! Bless your heart You're so full of hate. 😂
— snail tracks (@snailtracks) March 10, 2020
Some things never change.