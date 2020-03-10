Hey, remember Alan Grayson? He’s the former Democratic congressman from Florida with a nasty propensity for violence (threatened and actual). We’d honestly forgotten about the guy, but today he popped up to remind us that he’s still crazy after all these years:

As cutting and clever as ever!

Trending

Right? A real travesty.

Some things never change.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alan GraysoncoronavirusCOVID19CPACfascismquarantineracismsexismwhite nationalism