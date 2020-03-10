Hey, remember Alan Grayson? He’s the former Democratic congressman from Florida with a nasty propensity for violence (threatened and actual). We’d honestly forgotten about the guy, but today he popped up to remind us that he’s still crazy after all these years:

CPAC attendees infect each other with racism, sexism, white nationalism and fascism, and yet the only thing that they quarantine themselves for is the coronavirus. How odd. #CPACcoronavirus #CPAC #COVID19 #coronavirus #WingNuts — Alan Grayson (@AlanGrayson) March 10, 2020

As cutting and clever as ever!

I'm sure you thought this was clever.

It's not.

You're a douchecanoe. — Geoff_5150_Railroader🚂💨 (@5150Midwest) March 10, 2020

I can't believe you weren't re-elected. Truly stunning. — Jacob Perry (@RealJacobPerry) March 10, 2020

Right? A real travesty.

Gotta love Twitter. It lets the irrelevant feel relevant. Good for you. — Texas4ever (@Texas4ever2) March 10, 2020

Don’t you have a woman to push down some stairs or something? https://t.co/WRhysKAjM7 — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) March 10, 2020

I was wondering what happened to that horrible guy I used to see. There you are! Bless your heart You're so full of hate. 😂 — snail tracks (@snailtracks) March 10, 2020

Some things never change.