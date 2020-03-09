In these turbulent, uncertain times, it’s more than ever to have a calm voice of reason to help us maintain perspective.

Thank goodness for Nancy Pelosi:

“Civilization as we know it is at stake,” Pelosi says at Northeastern University event — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 9, 2020

Nancy Pelosi this morning: "Civilization as we know it is at stake." pic.twitter.com/Tn1FnkthGv — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 9, 2020

The world is basically on the brink, everyone.

Pelosi was referring to the elections — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 9, 2020

Oh, OK.

No stoking fears here — Libs are Coup Coup (@n2conservatism) March 9, 2020

Ah very cool and measured. https://t.co/t4QjjM0Fbp — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 9, 2020

As always.

Do these people listen to themselves?

tRumP iS bEinG reCkLEsS wItH hiS spEeCh https://t.co/090QdT2Y4Z — David Edward 💤 (@_David_Edward) March 9, 2020

this is the 475th time civilization or democracy has been at stake since 2016 — Gianbattista (@gbtiepolo1) March 9, 2020

Do we hear 476?