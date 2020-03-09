In case you missed it, the World Health Organization made it official and declared coronavirus a pandemic. Political scientist Ian Bremmer has the hot scoop:
WHO formally declares Coronavirus a pandemic.
Wow. Thanks for letting us know, Ian. Otherwise we might’ve gone on thinking that the WHO hasn’t called coronavirus a pandemic.
You know, because they haven’t called coronavirus a pandemic:
False.
it didn't
no, they didn’t. https://t.co/b8Gh2zI8tK
No they didn't
They did not.
Delete this tweet @ianbremmer
They said “the threat of a pandemic has become very real.” https://t.co/IQHo4OIU3u
That is … not the same as calling coronavirus a pandemic, Ian.
Ummmmm https://t.co/SSa0UPADyY
WHO said threat of pandemic "has become very real.”https://t.co/lU4CG3SHrm
Pretty gross that Ian Bremmer would resort to fanning the flames like this. Then again, this is the same schmuck who tweeted a fake Donald Trump quote to prove a point.
Hey @TwitterSupport this is disinformation
It’s a textbook case. Perfect fodder with which Twitter can make an example of their commitment to fighting misinformation.
But on the other hand, Bremmer’s tweet supports an important narrative. So don’t expect Twitter to be too concerned about it.
It's almost like media figures and assorted blue-checks really really want to cause a panic. https://t.co/qotypZYKwO
Almost.
Update:
Gone, but most definitely not forgotten:
Deleted, but that won’t save you from “The List.” pic.twitter.com/E1faDzJ2k2
