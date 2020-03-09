In case you missed it, the World Health Organization made it official and declared coronavirus a pandemic. Political scientist Ian Bremmer has the hot scoop:

Wow. Thanks for letting us know, Ian. Otherwise we might’ve gone on thinking that the WHO hasn’t called coronavirus a pandemic.

You know, because they haven’t called coronavirus a pandemic:

That is … not the same as calling coronavirus a pandemic, Ian.

Pretty gross that Ian Bremmer would resort to fanning the flames like this. Then again, this is the same schmuck who tweeted a fake Donald Trump quote to prove a point.

It’s a textbook case. Perfect fodder with which Twitter can make an example of their commitment to fighting misinformation.

But on the other hand, Bremmer’s tweet supports an important narrative. So don’t expect Twitter to be too concerned about it.

Almost.

***

Update:

Gone, but most definitely not forgotten:

