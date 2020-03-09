As Twitchy told you yesterday, GOP Rep. Paul Gosar announced that he would be self-quarantining after exposure to COVID19:

1. I am announcing that I, along with 3 of my senior staff, are officially under self-quarantine after sustained contact at CPAC with a person who has since been hospitalized with the Wuhan Virus. My office will be closed for the week. — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 9, 2020

Apparently staying home from work has given Rep. Gosar some time to ponder life and what it all means:

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does. pic.twitter.com/m6vU5RTQHJ — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 9, 2020

Um, OK.

This is weird, dude — Sporkbooty (@sporkboot) March 9, 2020

did you self-quarantine with no reading materials? — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) March 9, 2020

"Honey I know you're bored and cooped up but I'm going to need you to put the sword down." https://t.co/sfHvQezjC0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 9, 2020

