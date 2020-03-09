“Vote for me so we can throw even more of your money at baby butchers” is a hell of a campaign slogan, but Bernie Sanders is running with it:

Isn’t that special?

Trending

He sure does.

The children are our future. Or not.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionBernie Sandersfederal courtsPlanned Parenthoodpro-abortionRoe v. WadeSCOTUSSupreme Court