There was no shortage of thinkpieces yesterday about the tremendous void left by Elizabeth Warren dropping out of the presidential race. But this from the AP deserves special attention, because it’s ostensibly a “report”:

Without further ado:

“It’s a day for many people of mourning, just true mourning and grieving." Sen. Elizabeth Warren's exit from the presidential race was a final blow to hopes, once so bright, that a woman would be chosen to face President Trump. https://t.co/paYnF4z4CX — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) March 6, 2020

Oh.

Spoiler alert: This piece is not so much a “report” as it is an ode to the greatness that is Elizabeth Warren and a breakdown of the Great American Tragedy that is her not winning the presidential election.

A day of mourning? Over the top much? — thehiphoptorpedo (@therealjbwar) March 6, 2020

WTF is this? Is this a joke? — Jake Vilandre (@JVilandre) March 6, 2020

Good to see an unbiased report — Just the facts (@tommyesquina) March 6, 2020

It’s beyond pathetic at this point.

Why were these public displays of grief absent when Klobuchar or Harris exited the race? It has less to do with demography than ideology and shared tribal signifiers. https://t.co/zph8uh5VSd — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 6, 2020

That's not saying anything you don't already know, but the press appears to need to be constantly reminded of who deeply their Warren affinities are reflected in their coverage of this campaign and the sources of those sympathies. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) March 6, 2020

The real tragedy for the media here is not that Elizabeth Warren lost, but that all their shamelessly flattering coverage of her failed to persuade Democratic voters to make her their nominee.

Meanwhile: