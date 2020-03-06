As Twitchy told you last night, the New York Times published documents from the 1980s suggesting that when Bernie Sanders visited the USSR to make Yaroslavi a sister city to Burlington, Vermont, the Soviet government was actually using Sanders “to cultivate a relationship to serve their own political ends.”

So basically, Sanders was a willing useful idiot.

But if you thought this was a bad look for Sanders, let the Washington Post’s Aaron Blake serve up a little food for thought:

So WaPo’s really leaning into the “Bernie Sanders is just like Ronald Reagan” narrative, huh? Weird flex, Aaron, but OK.

Seriously, how does Aaron think his comparison is even remotely good?

Aaron’s take is genuinely amazing. And not in a good way.

