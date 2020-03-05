With their gal Elizabeth Warren officially out of the Democratic presidential race, CNN needs to find other ways to fill their time.

Apparently important news like this is what they’re going with:

Trending

Someone must care … otherwise why would CNN cover it? It’s not as if their priorities are out-of-touch with many Americans’ — OH.

 

CNN is Real News, Mr. President.

Hopefully Brooke Baldwin will be there to cover that astonishing development when it happens.

