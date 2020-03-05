Following Chuck Schumer’s vow yesterday outside the Supreme Court that Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch “will pay the price” if they rule against pro-aborts’ wishes, Schumer’s spokesman Justin Goodman tried to pass off a BS explanation, claiming that Schumer’s remarks were actually directed at Senate Republicans:

Schumer spox says of Schumer's comments this morning: "It was a reference to the political price Rs will pay for putting them on the court and a warning that the justices will unleash major grassroots movement on the issue of reproductive rights against the decision." — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) March 4, 2020

You don’t have to be a fan of Kavanaugh or Gorsuch to be able to see that Goodman was clearly full of you-know-what. Mitch McConnell, who currently holds the position that a lot of conservers of conservatism want Schumer to have, called Schumer out on the Senate floor:

Contrary to what the Democratic Leader has tried to claim, he very clearly was not addressing Republican lawmakers. The minority leader of the United States Senate threatened two associate justices of the U.S. Supreme Court. Period. pic.twitter.com/DZJb5qW7yO — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) March 5, 2020

Chuck Schumer effed up. Big-time. Will he pay the price?