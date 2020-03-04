This afternoon, Chief Justice John Roberts issued a rare rebuke of a politician, denouncing Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer’s comments about SCOTUS Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch as “not only inappropriate, [but] dangerous.”

Chief Justice Roberts responds to Schumer (via @PeteWilliamsNBC): "Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous." — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) March 4, 2020

Credit Chief Justice Roberts for making the MSM decide that Schumer’s remarks were worth covering.

This is what it took for media to pay attention today https://t.co/sTwBM3IIKJ — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 4, 2020

BTW this is where CNN will ignore Schumer's comments and jump straight to"What about Trump, John Roberts?" — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 4, 2020

We’re already there. Take it away, The Nation justice correspondent Elie Mystal:

But he says NOTHING about Trump.

What a freaking joke. https://t.co/g9n4obkYwY — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) March 4, 2020

Yeah, what a freaking joke!

The absence of trump was noticed by me too — Vijay Gupta (@Veej_1) March 4, 2020

Oh, was it, now?

Ackshually, Elie:

You're so ignorant it is cartoonish.https://t.co/7QpjU3ynEG — Brian O'Malley (@applecharlie5) March 4, 2020

Oh well. He tried.

Hey, man. Elie’s a journalist. You can’t expect him to actually get his facts straight before spouting off.

You do realize that Roberts has publicly denounced Trump's actions, right? — Jeffrey Collins (@Collinstaxacct) March 4, 2020

Once in 3 years:

He said nothing about McConnell stealing the court.

He said nothing about Kavanigh’s threats to punish his enemies.

He said nothing when Trump attacked Sotomayor and Ginsburg [checks notes] LAST WEEK! — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) March 4, 2020

McConnell stealing the court! Kavanigh’s [sic] threats to punish his enemies! Bless your heart, Elie.

Whataboutism is cool again Elie, was what Shumer said acceptable to you or not? https://t.co/pUy93LP5ke — Jay Malak (@KobbeMalak) March 4, 2020

He’ll have to get back to you.

***

Update:

Schumer fires back, saying that he was referring to the "political price" Sen GOPers will pay for putting the justices on the court. Adds that Roberts interpreting his comments this way, while mum on Trump's attacks on lib justices, shows he "does not just call balls and strikes" https://t.co/UpzvT9DHXJ — Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24) March 4, 2020

And for those wondering why Roberts never spoke up for RBG and Sotomayor a couple weeks ago? It's because Trump criticized them, but didn't threaten them the way Schumer threatened Gorsuch and Kavanaugh. https://t.co/OJkFHdE5Fd — Siraj Hashmi 🐶 (@SirajAHashmi) March 4, 2020

BUT TRUMP!

Should be a pretty long thread.