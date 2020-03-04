At a pro-abortion rally outside the Supreme Court today, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed that Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch “will pay the price” if they don’t bend to pro-aborts’ will.

A lot of people understandably wondered what exactly he meant by that.

Well, NRO’s Mairead McArdle says that this is the explanation she got from a Schumer spokesman:

Trending

Oh, well. In that case …

That explanation may be good enough for the same media firefighters who would’ve called for, say, Mitch McConnell’s head on a pike had McConnell said the same about Justices Ginsburg and Sotomayor. But why the hell should we be satisfied with it?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughChuck SchumerMairead McArdleNeil GorsuchSCOTUSthreat