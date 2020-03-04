The pro-abort party wasn’t over after Chuck Schumer finished vowing that SCOTUS Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch “will pay the price” if pro-aborts don’t get the June Medical Services v. Russo outcome they want.

No, the party kept going:

"Let's hear it for Senator Schumer! Let's hear it for all the people who have abortions! Let's hear it for our trans folks who have abortions!" Pro-abortion protesters rally outside the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/b7fvRKNJ0j — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 4, 2020

After Chuck Schumer finished speaking: "Let's hear it for all the people who have abortions." *cheers* "Let's hear it for our trans folks who have abortions.” 😐pic.twitter.com/mZVZu6rtAN — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 4, 2020

"Let's hear it for all the people who have abortioooooooooons." "Let's hear it for our trans folks who have abortioooooooooons!!!!!" Apparently, "trans folks" aren't included in "all the people" I guess? From same rally where Schumer threatened Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/aAojDGtLLn — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 4, 2020

“Abortion should be safe, legal, and rare.” That’s the pro-abort message we’re supposed to swallow.

Footage like what you just watched above is why we don’t.

Heck yeah let’s kill those babies yeaaaaashhh — Yankee_Joe (@s91935174) March 4, 2020

but I was told nobody celebrates abortion https://t.co/uGuGi2YSHb — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) March 4, 2020

This video has to be fake. I've been told that no one celebrates abortions and this clearly sounds like people celebrating abortions. https://t.co/2jcU25tp6o — RBe (@RBPundit) March 4, 2020

Holy hell this is terrifying. How on Earth could this be celebrated??? — LKsobiech81 (@ksobiech81) March 4, 2020

Because the pro-abort culture is a pro-death culture.

This is just grotesque!! — 20🇺🇸Laura🇺🇸20 (@flasunshine929) March 4, 2020

Ghouls. Every one of them. — Miguel The Crusader (@TXKnights) March 4, 2020

***

Update:

.@RBraceySherman, who self-describes as the “Beyonce of Abortion Story Telling,” at today’s rally: “I had an abortion when I was 19. It was honestly one of the best decisions of my life; I was simply not ready to be a parent, and that’s really all you need to need to know!" pic.twitter.com/W8rtUJYNhe — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 4, 2020

Yep. They’re ghouls.