The pro-abort party wasn’t over after Chuck Schumer finished vowing that SCOTUS Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch “will pay the price” if pro-aborts don’t get the June Medical Services v. Russo outcome they want.

No, the party kept going:

“Abortion should be safe, legal, and rare.” That’s the pro-abort message we’re supposed to swallow.

Footage like what you just watched above is why we don’t.

Because the pro-abort culture is a pro-death culture.

***

Update:

Yep. They’re ghouls.

