Fierce feminist warrior Rashida Tlaib also made an appearance at today’s pro-abort rally outside the Supreme Court, where she once again demonstrated her skills as an orator:

.@RashidaTlaib at today’s abortion rally: “Yo yo, you know what, you’re so freakin' obsessed with what I decide to do with my body, maybe you shouldn’t even want to have sex with me!” Adds that pro-life pols are “commercializing” women’s bodies to make them “less than." pic.twitter.com/yTt10nNvdY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 4, 2020

You know what, pro-aborts? You can have her.