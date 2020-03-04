At a pro-abort rally outside the Supreme Court today, Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer issued what many perceived to be a vague threat against Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch:

One of Schumer’s spokespeople offered up a half-assed explanation. We don’t really buy it, and neither, it seems, does Chief Justice John Roberts:

Trending

Daaaaamn.

Does Schumer feel the heat? He should.

***

Update:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughChuck SchumerDonald TrumpJohn RobertsNeil GorsuchSCOTUS