Last week, Donald Trump’s campaign filed a lawsuit against the New York Times for “falsely reporting as fact a conspiracy with Russia.”
This week, it’s the Washington Post’s turn:
INBOX: Trump just filed new libel lawsuit against The Washington Post pic.twitter.com/ltLZfv6NUQ
— Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) March 3, 2020
Trump campaign filed lawsuit against Wash Post one week after the campaign sued the NYT. pic.twitter.com/9s6EkALV4l
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 3, 2020
🚨 NEWS: The Trump campaign just filed a libel lawsuit against the Washington Post for two stories falsely reporting as fact a conspiracy with Russia.
Read the filing here –> https://t.co/zPfI1krzJR pic.twitter.com/aAeosqvXlQ
— Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) March 3, 2020