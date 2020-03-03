Last week, Donald Trump’s campaign filed a lawsuit against the New York Times for “falsely reporting as fact a conspiracy with Russia.”

This week, it’s the Washington Post’s turn:

INBOX: Trump just filed new libel lawsuit against The Washington Post pic.twitter.com/ltLZfv6NUQ — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) March 3, 2020

Trump campaign filed lawsuit against Wash Post one week after the campaign sued the NYT. pic.twitter.com/9s6EkALV4l — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 3, 2020