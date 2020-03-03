In case you missed it, Beto O’Rourke put his mighty political muscle behind Joe Biden last night:

Color “The Young Turks” correspondent Emma Vigeland disappointed. As a Young Turk, she’s of course been pulling for Bernie. She feels like she got taken for a ride believing in Beto O’Rourke:

Trending

Ackshually, Emma, speak for yourself. Have you met Sen. Ted Cruz?

We saw through Beto. A lot of people saw through Beto. The fact that Emma did not doesn’t speak very highly of her abilities as a judge of character.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Beto O'RourkeEmma VigelandJoe BidenTed CruzThe Young Turks