In case you missed it, Beto O’Rourke put his mighty political muscle behind Joe Biden last night:
Beto O’Rourke endorses Joe Biden for president. pic.twitter.com/QYid9xQxTn
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) March 3, 2020
Color “The Young Turks” correspondent Emma Vigeland disappointed. As a Young Turk, she’s of course been pulling for Bernie. She feels like she got taken for a ride believing in Beto O’Rourke:
Beto fooled us all in his Senate run. https://t.co/0wWrPIAKEX
— Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) March 3, 2020
Ackshually, Emma, speak for yourself. Have you met Sen. Ted Cruz?
Not all of us. https://t.co/9qnPd0dOfW
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 3, 2020
We saw through Beto. A lot of people saw through Beto. The fact that Emma did not doesn’t speak very highly of her abilities as a judge of character.
He didn't fool the majority of Texans.
— T (@T32319915) March 3, 2020
Thankfully not Texans ❤️
— Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) March 3, 2020