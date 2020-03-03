Looks like something shady was afoot in the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office:

More from the Star Tribune:

“Redirecting Minnesota voters to a partisan organization that endorses candidates and collects voter information shows an astonishing lack of judgment by the Secretary of State’s office,” [State GOP Rep. Jim] Nash said. “While I appreciate the preparations Secretary [Steve] Simon has made to ensure voters can find their polling place in the event the state website is overloaded, this organization is an inappropriate source for our elections office to be utilizing.”

Maria Langholz of BoldProgressives said she was not aware of the redirected inquiries to her group’s web page, which encourages people to vote for “bold progressive” candidates. She said the group has no partnership with the Secretary of State’s office.

The Secretary of State polling place finder webpage informed voters that “due to heavy demand, you may be directed to a trusted external site to find your polling place information.” The designated site is supposed to be the nonpartisan Voting Information Project, a partnership of Democracy Works and the states to provide official information to voters about where to vote and what’s on their ballots.

But not to worry, folks. It was just an error. Or “a serious lapse in judgment.” One of those things:

Hmmm …

What it is is a crock of bull.

