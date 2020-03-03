Consider the game officially changed. James Comey has voted in his Democratic primary, and the lucky winner of his endorsement is … Joe Biden:

That’s great and all, James, but did you ever stop to consider how Joe Biden might feel about your vote of confidence? Maybe Biden rapid response director Andrew Bates’ take will provide a little insight:

Oof.

Of course, not everyone’s amused:

Maybe Bates is just thinking about this from a practical standpoint:

Will Team Biden’s strategy pay off?

Stay tuned!

