Consider the game officially changed. James Comey has voted in his Democratic primary, and the lucky winner of his endorsement is … Joe Biden:

Voted in first Dem primary to support party dedicated to restoring values in WH. I agree with @amyklobuchar: We need candidate who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the office. There is a reason Trump fears @joebiden and roots for Bernie. #Biden2020 — James Comey (@Comey) March 3, 2020

That’s great and all, James, but did you ever stop to consider how Joe Biden might feel about your vote of confidence? Maybe Biden rapid response director Andrew Bates’ take will provide a little insight:

Yes, customer service? I just received a package that I very much did not order. How can I return it, free of charge? https://t.co/NK4VrYGzT1 — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) March 3, 2020

Oof.

Ha! — Asma Khalid (@asmamk) March 3, 2020

damn lol — Gary He (@garyhe) March 3, 2020

LMAOOOOO — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) March 3, 2020

LOL Bates — Sabrina Singh (@sabrinasingh24) March 3, 2020

This wins the internet today! — Alfonso Bravo (@albravob) March 3, 2020

Of course, not everyone’s amused:

This is… not a good look. — Cat ap·pre·ci·a·tor (@Readingisahobby) March 3, 2020

Not cool. Be gracious. — Wendy (@wendyc78757) March 3, 2020

Please be gracious. The correct response is thank you or say nothing. — marilyn monroe (@mamapade) March 3, 2020

You’d think candidates would want votes. Grow up. — aandrews77 (@aandrews77) March 3, 2020

Maybe Bates is just thinking about this from a practical standpoint:

The guy that helped Trump win the election, endorses the guy that will help Trump win reelection. James Comey is the best Republican Operative ever. — Isiah 🌹 (@forevertawl) March 3, 2020

Will Team Biden’s strategy pay off?

As a Biden voter I am seriously reconsidering my vote if this is how his campaign is going to act! — Barbara Barnett (@BarbaraMBarnett) March 3, 2020

Ugh, I’m literally just heading out to vote (for Biden) and this snarky answer is giving me pause. This is exactly what I want to get away from. Damn. — squoosh (@thesquoosh) March 3, 2020

Stay tuned!