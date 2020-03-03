Joe Biden’s had a really good Super Tuesday. Hard to blame him for being excited, though we’d like to think that even in our excitement, we’d be able to distinguish between our spouse and our sibling:

Biden opens his victory speech by mixing up his wife and his sister. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 4, 2020

Biden takes the stage and promptly misidentifies his wife and his sister. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) March 4, 2020

Aaaand … @JoeBiden comes out and confuses his wife with his sister — Charles Lane (@ChuckLane1) March 4, 2020

Biden literally just introduced his wife as his sister so there’s that. — Zac Mabry (@ZacMabry) March 4, 2020

Watch:

Video: HERE is Biden confusing his wife for his SISTER #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/RYzUBkuAtd — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 4, 2020

You know. As one does.

OMG. JOE BIDEN JUST GOT CONFUSED HIS WIFE AND HIS SISTER. HOLY COW. #SuperTuesday — GayPatriot (@GayPatriotTM) March 4, 2020

Oh. My. God. Biden can’t tell his wife from his sister. Jeebus. — Tish (@KamaainaInOC) March 4, 2020

It was an honest mistake:

Oh hell yes https://t.co/LqpN2afIvx — Orange Muppet Energy (Sunny) (@sunnyright) March 4, 2020

Biden didn't make a mistake with his wife and sister – just reaching out to Ilhan Omar voters. — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) March 4, 2020

Oh, snap!

Seriously, though, if Biden clinches the nomination, we have lots more Biden moments like this to look forward to.