Apparently CNN has a starring role on the Fox News homepage today:

CNN hall monitor Oliver Darcy, for one, can’t believe Fox would stoop to such a level:

Hello, Oliver Darcy. Have you met Oliver Darcy?

Moreover, does Fox not have a point about CNN’s coronavirus coverage?

Take a seat, Oliver. Take ten.

***

