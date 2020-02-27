Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is used to getting away with lies, so it’s really no surprise that she’d try to lie her way to victory in her congressional race:

Today’s @IlhanMN fundraising email accuses her MN CD-5 opponents of anti-black racism and “Islamophobia.” Her currently viable opponents: Black male (D)

Black male (D)

Black female, Muslim, Somali (D)

Iraqi female, Muslim (R)

Black male (R) pic.twitter.com/rmZnYDq4bc — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) February 27, 2020

Who’s spreading false messages and bad-faith attacks, Ilhan?

Of course, everything is racist. — Russian Bot (@tn_lib) February 27, 2020

For someone who claims to be so strong and stunning and brave, Ilhan Omar sure does like to make herself a victim.

