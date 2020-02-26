We were waiting for this … the only question was how long it would take.

Ladies and gentlemen, the Washington Post:

Opinion: Coronavirus makes the case for Medicare-for-all https://t.co/JhHS9lNQnt — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 26, 2020

Ah, yes. There it is.

You can't be serious???? — ALC Not My President & The MF is impeached, 1.5 C (@Arthur59611540) February 26, 2020

nope https://t.co/Ay1Wi1TUUe — kaitlin, not that gun girl (@thefactualprep) February 26, 2020

No it doesn't. — nonyabiz (@Onlyafool1) February 26, 2020

No. It really doesn’t. — Ginny (@ginkates) February 26, 2020

We all know how well the governments in various countries have handled coronavirus cases. Let’s use them as a model for our own health care system!

You… You aren't paying attention the countries that have this system, are you? They're not handling things well https://t.co/184ttS9syp — Fetus Removed From Womb Decades Ago (@katearthsis) February 26, 2020

Yeah, after all, China has a government-run national healthcare system and it's worked wonders with the coronavi…. wait, never mind. https://t.co/cqdE00kJ53 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 26, 2020

The CDC is incompetent and this virus is a ticking timebomb We need the government to be in charge of healthcare over this virus. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 26, 2020

Know what you can do with your opinion, WaPo?