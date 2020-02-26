With his campaign floundering, Joe Biden’s got to find a strategy that can turn things around for him. Apparently, at least as far as South Carolina is concerned, he’s decided to give going after Nikki Haley a try:

Biden has started criticizing @NikkiHaley more directly in South Carolina recently for declining to expand Medicaid here. In Georgetown, he appears to start saying she “didn’t have the brains” before stopping himself and changing it to “foresight” because he wants to “be polite” pic.twitter.com/xjT3Y2RL4H — Jamie Lovegrove (@jslovegrove) February 26, 2020

Naturally, Nikki Haley is very upset and bothered by this.

Except no she’s not. In fact, she’s got a proposal for Joe:

Hold up Joe. I will put my brain up against yours anytime. Bring it. #GodBlessJoe https://t.co/x5bfrVCrCa — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 26, 2020

Now that, we’d love to see. Poor Joe wouldn’t know what hit him.

They could put it on pay-per-view.

