The Washington Post is very concerned about dance troupe Shen Yun being “the latest target of racist rumors about coronavirus.” So they wrote a story about it:
The latest target of racist rumors about coronavirus: The ubiquitous dance troupe Shen Yun https://t.co/YqqrRhPS9H
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 25, 2020
Screenshot, just for posterity:
Interesting photo choice, WaPo. Subtle.
First time I ever saw Hasidic Jews involved.
— Arty (@Robthomastoledo) February 25, 2020
Why did you feature a photo with an Orthodox Jew in the foreground?
— Nothing Too Fabulous (@marylanestrow) February 25, 2020
Wtf is with the image selection??? https://t.co/VrLAfymWwg pic.twitter.com/7Sj7TzzjII
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 25, 2020
…why did you put an Orthodox Jew as the picture for this headline?
WTF. Really?
— Synthetic or Manipulated Media (@XavierZelf) February 25, 2020
Why the hell is this the picture you chose?
— Big Billy (@BaseballPled) February 25, 2020
Why the f*uck would you use this picture?
— Conservative Millennial (@SnarkyMillCon) February 25, 2020
Spoiler: The article has nothing to do with the orthodox jew in the photo.
— Wolfgang O'Houlihan (@ForeverGrumps) February 25, 2020
Nothing to see here, just @washingtonpost running an article about "racist rumors about coronavirus"…featuring an Orthodox Jew in the foreground! 🤯 https://t.co/YKbtrXnpZk pic.twitter.com/SMMkxIPFfZ
— Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) February 25, 2020
WTF? Any reason you're picture features an orthodox Jew? Are Bernie Sanders's neo-Nazo surrogates writing for your crappy rag now?
— Jake R. (@jaker1419) February 25, 2020
Orthodox Jews being beaten on the streets: Na that's not news
Orthodox Jew walks past a poster: GET THAT SUCKER IN AN ARTICLE ABOUT A HORRIBLE DISEASE HE HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH!
— Yeshaya (@Yeshaya86) February 25, 2020
It is not OK to be hateful towards Asian people due to the #coronavirus it is equally not OK to put a photo of a Hasidic Jew as the background for this story, its almost like WaPo wants to make anti semitism even worse than it is already. #deleteit
— Yosef H (@yossy770) February 25, 2020
Almost …
Antisemitism flourishes at WaPo
— ☎️ Lobster Phone 🦞 (@theLobsterPhone) February 25, 2020
Really dedicated to hating Jews, aren’t ya? https://t.co/d8NSJirmt7
— Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) February 25, 2020
Apparently.
Unsubscribed for this
Last straw.
Someone just lost you money by selecting this photo.
— Mordechai Ibn Yosef (@MordechaiYosef) February 25, 2020
Man your paper really sucks. Can’t get anything right
— lisa (@lisa27435743) February 25, 2020
Parting evergreen advice for WaPo:
Delete your account
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 25, 2020