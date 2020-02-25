The Washington Post is very concerned about dance troupe Shen Yun being “the latest target of racist rumors about coronavirus.” So they wrote a story about it:

Screenshot, just for posterity:

Interesting photo choice, WaPo. Subtle.

Trending

Almost …

Apparently.

Parting evergreen advice for WaPo:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-SemitismbigotryChinacoronavirusHasidic JewJewsracismShen YunWashington Post