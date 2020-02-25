Well, this probably won’t help Michael Bloomberg shake his reputation for being not so great with women …

Weinstein’s reach even extends into the current Democratic presidential race. In 2005, he recorded a robocall to boost Michael Bloomberg’s bid for reelection as mayor of New York City.

HuffPost was not able to obtain an audio file of the robocall, but there were media reports at the time about it.

“New York City is a great place to make movies,” Weinstein said, according to the now-defunct New York Sun. “And we’ve got a great leader in Mike Bloomberg.”

Not a great look for the aspiring Democratic president.

Worth noting, however:

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet.

