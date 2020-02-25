It’s taken CNN several years to catch up to Bernie Sanders being terrible, but they’re finally starting to see it (whether they continue to go after him when he clinches the nomination is a discussion for another day). Besides Bernie’s creepy rape fantasy stuff and mad love for communist regimes, there’s also his whole pie-in-the-sky-government-programs thing. And CNN’s Jim Sciutto seems a little skeptical that Bernie will be able to deliver on funding for things like Medicare for All.

But he’s willing to hear the case for Bernie, so he talked to South Carolina Democratic State Rep. Krystle Matthews. Maybe she could offer some insight.

Or maybe she couldn’t:

WATCH: Jim Sciutto asks a Bernie Sanders surrogate why he doesn't have an answer to how #MedicareForAll will be paid for. "There's money for whatever people want to spend money on. … It is going to come from somewhere." 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8nV8tz4o9X — America Rising (@AmericaRising) February 25, 2020

Oh, well. In that case, what’re we worried about?

DUH you idiots https://t.co/pMXQhp6VdJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 25, 2020

Bernie surrogates IRL pic.twitter.com/mpq6ATXuPD — rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) February 25, 2020

Well, money’s made from paper, and paper comes from trees, so … checks out.

The party of “science and math” — Peej (@PeteinWI) February 25, 2020