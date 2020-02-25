GQ correspondent Julia Ioffe has a message for everyone out there expecting the media to prop up their preferred candidate:

It’s not the press’ job to boost and root for your candidate. She’s right about that. Unfortunately, most of the press seems to have missed that memo. Julia also seems to have missed it. Too bad @neontaster’s been paying attention:

Trending

Is it weak, though?

For someone who is so much against boosting a preferred candidate, Julia sure does seem to have a knack for making a preferred candidate look good.

We might actually respect Julia a little bit if she’d just own that she’s a hack.

***

Related:

GQ correspondent Julia Ioffe asks how Elizabeth Warren could be accused of lying when #MeToo taught us ‘that we believe women and don’t call them liars’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: candidatesElizabeth WarrenjournalismJulia IoffemediaNeonTasterpress