GQ correspondent Julia Ioffe has a message for everyone out there expecting the media to prop up their preferred candidate:

It is not—and I can’t stress this strongly enough—the press’s job to boost and root for your candidate. — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) February 25, 2020

It’s not the press’ job to boost and root for your candidate. She’s right about that. Unfortunately, most of the press seems to have missed that memo. Julia also seems to have missed it. Too bad @neontaster’s been paying attention:

Correct, which is why stuff like "I took time out of my book leave to write about how awesome Elizabeth Warren is" is a bad look. https://t.co/kcyHKT3NqD — neontaster (@neontaster) February 25, 2020

Really really weak analogy. — Larkin Warren (@LarkinWarren) February 25, 2020

Is it weak, though?

This is one example. I couldn't find any tweets from her criticizing Warren. Only praising her. How is that not boosting and rooting for a candidate? — neontaster (@neontaster) February 25, 2020

If she has tweets criticizing Warren, I didn't see them. https://t.co/f1dYr17kI6 pic.twitter.com/gOJhNz5dj9 — neontaster (@neontaster) February 25, 2020

For someone who is so much against boosting a preferred candidate, Julia sure does seem to have a knack for making a preferred candidate look good.

We might actually respect Julia a little bit if she’d just own that she’s a hack.

The extent to which political journalists have been going activist for Warren kind of astounds me. And the extent to which it hasn’t worked really reveals how much the credibility of the press has suffered in the last several years. — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) February 25, 2020

***

Related:

GQ correspondent Julia Ioffe asks how Elizabeth Warren could be accused of lying when #MeToo taught us ‘that we believe women and don’t call them liars’