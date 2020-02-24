Did something get into the water at CNN? Because they’re actually … kind of doing some journalism. At least when it comes to Bernie Sanders:

CNN’s a little late to the party on this, but better late than never, we suppose. At least they’re dealing with that before Sanders clinches the Democratic nomination.

They’re dealing with something else, too: Sanders’ genuinely problematic affinity for anti-Semitic surrogates.

Wow. Good on CNN.

If Bernie Sanders were running as a Republican, this stuff would be front-page news. But it’s largely been ignored by the media. That’s why we have to be grateful for what we can get.

