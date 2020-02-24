Well, Elizabeth Warren’s not faring super-well in the Democratic presidential race so far … if she wants to start making some headway, she’s gonna need a big boost from a power player.

This oughta do it:

Sweet! A Randy Quaid Jack Black endorsement is sure to breathe new life into a campaign on life support!

The highly coveted endorsement of *checks notes* Jack Black https://t.co/BL6Ptfg6GV — Josh Albert (@jpegjoshua) February 24, 2020

This is major, guys.

Hey, it's that guy who sold the Iran Deal to us! pic.twitter.com/8rNS0CeZuQ — BT (@back_ttys) February 24, 2020

The very same!