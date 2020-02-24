Well, Elizabeth Warren’s not faring super-well in the Democratic presidential race so far … if she wants to start making some headway, she’s gonna need a big boost from a power player.

This oughta do it:

Sweet! A Randy Quaid Jack Black endorsement is sure to breathe new life into a campaign on life support!

Trending

This is major, guys.

The very same!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elizabeth Warrenendorsementjack black