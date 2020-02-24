Cuba’s on a lot of people’s minds lately, thanks to Democratic presidential frontrunner Bernie Sanders refusing to do anything but praise the brutal communist regime. But Ben Rhodes doesn’t think critics should be so quick to pounce on Bernie, because after all, the United States sucks plenty in its own right:

Let’s see that one more time:

So now that Bernie’s the presumptive nominee, we should just embrace him, huh?

Trending

Always good to be reminded that Ben Rhodes is a garbage person.

As the Washington Free Beacon’s Alex Griswold points out, Rhodes’ tweet does serve a useful purpose: reminding us that the Obama administration was too chicken to acknowledge the evil of the Cuban regime.

Rhodes really belonged in the Obama administration, didn’t he?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AmericaBen RhodescommunismcubasocialismUnited States