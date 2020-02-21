Earlier today, NBC News “confirmed” that Donald Trump ditched acting DNI Joseph Maguire out of anger that lawmakers would find out that Russia has been trying to interfere in the 2020 election:

NBC News confirms: Trump pushed aside his acting director of national intelligence because he was angry that lawmakers were briefed about Russia's plan to interfere in the 2020 election to help Trump, a former intel official briefed on the matter said. https://t.co/0m2SwXdiRx — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 21, 2020

CBS News’ Catherine Herridge’s own reporting disputes that, or at least calls it into question. But Hillary Clinton’s not one to get a good “Russia!” narrative go to waste. She’s all over this thing:

Putin’s Puppet is at it again, taking Russian help for himself. He knows he can’t win without it. And we can’t let it happen. https://t.co/10Z2YIipOI — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 21, 2020

We can’t let it happen. Not again.

Do you have any private intelligence products that might help the FBI get to the bottom of this? https://t.co/3acFnrF0v0 — Eli Lake (@EliLake) February 21, 2020

“Putin’s Puppet.” That’s cute, Hillary! Also very stunning and brave of you to take such a hard line against Russia. The Obama administration’s legacy lives on in your bravery!

Any message to convey to Vladimir concerning Obama's abilities to help Russia once he wins re-election? https://t.co/yFXBogkWeK — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) February 21, 2020

How’d your Russia reset work? — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 21, 2020

Trump even sucked up to Russian leadership by giving them a "re-set button" and promised Putin he'll have more flexibility to work with them after he's re-elected. Oh wait, that was other people. https://t.co/imLrYJ1q3p — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 21, 2020

Ah, well, what matters is that Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump. Seriously, that’s all this is about. Seth Abramson is all worried about Donald Trump not conceding if he loses this year’s election and bristles at the very idea that Hillary still hasn’t conceded. It seems pretty fair to say that Hillary Clinton has not conceded. At least not in her mind.

All Democrats have now is conspiracy theories to try to beat Trump… because they sure don't have the candidates to do it. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 21, 2020

Again, there's zero evidence Russia is the reason Hillary Clinton lost an election, and my guess is there will be little to no pushback for Clinton pushing what is undeniably a conspiracy theory. https://t.co/4PrIaG2apk — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 21, 2020

Hey, Twitter, better come get your gal before she harmfully misleads anyone else.