OK, people. It’s getting serious now.

Journo Twitter has been lighting up over Michael Bloomberg’s obviously edited video featuring footage from last night’s Democratic presidential debate. The Washington Post Fact Checker’s Glenn Kessler went so far as to call the video “a dangerously slippery slope that will lead to a nuclear war of fake videos.”

Well, now CNN’s giving airtime to pearl clutching over the video:

Wow, stellar journalism, Dana Bash!

Maybe they can get Andrew Kaczynski to track down the person(s) who deceptively edited the video! Because CNN is all about Real News, Mr. President.

Heh.

Parting food for thought:

That’s probably true. Sigh.

