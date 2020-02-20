Are you a billionaire who worked very hard for your wealth? Well, Ezra Klein is not impressed. In fact, he thinks that’s a pretty crappy “justification” for your financial success:

Thanks for clearing that up, Ezra.

We don’t recall anyone saying that single mothers don’t work hard. Ezra seems to think that two kinds of people can’t both work hard in different ways.

Trending

Seems fair. And by the way, Ezra:

Yeah, but Bernie’s just a mere millionaire. Who hasn’t actually held a real job in the private sector, but Ezra will let that slide because Bernie says the right things.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: billionairesEzra KleinMichael Bloombergsingle motherswork