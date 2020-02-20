Are you a billionaire who worked very hard for your wealth? Well, Ezra Klein is not impressed. In fact, he thinks that’s a pretty crappy “justification” for your financial success:

"I worked very hard for it" is the worst possible justification for being a billionaire. You know who works very hard? Single mothers working two minimum wage jobs with just-in-time scheduling and a bus commute. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) February 20, 2020

Thanks for clearing that up, Ezra.

We don’t recall anyone saying that single mothers don’t work hard. Ezra seems to think that two kinds of people can’t both work hard in different ways.

Doesn’t mean he doesn’t as well. — Craig (@craigmillerlaw) February 20, 2020

Just because he worked hard for it, doesn't imply others don't work hard too. C'mon Ezra. — The Wolf (@Lit_Politics) February 20, 2020

It’s not a contest to see who works the hardest. If I ask a person who went from modest beginnings to being a billionaire, what’s an acceptable answer? I’m not advocating for Bloomberg & I agree the current tax structure is broken. But let’s not poke someone for building wealth. — Paul Seiler (@SeilerTweets) February 20, 2020

Oh please

I’m a single Mom living pay check to pay check – I’m fine with wealthy people – the idea of increasing my own wealth through a business I start keeps me going – American dream – no? — Molly Greece (@GreeceMolly) February 20, 2020

How much of Vox do you own?

How much is that worth?

Did you work hard for it?

Did you work harder or less hard than a single mother?

Maybe you should give your money to her. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) February 20, 2020

Seems fair. And by the way, Ezra:

It's also Bernie's answer when he's asked about his wealth. — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 20, 2020

Yeah, but Bernie’s just a mere millionaire. Who hasn’t actually held a real job in the private sector, but Ezra will let that slide because Bernie says the right things.