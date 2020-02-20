Elizabeth Warren is so stunning and brave … and honest and pure. When the super PACs come calling, she shows them the door.

And apparently after she shows them the door, she opens it nice and wide:

Quite an about-face. White woman speak with forked tongue, are we right?

Guess her website’s wrong, then, huh? Someone should probably fix that.

