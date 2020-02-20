Elizabeth Warren is so stunning and brave … and honest and pure. When the super PACs come calling, she shows them the door.

It’s disappointing that any Democratic candidate would reverse course and endorse the use of unlimited contributions from the wealthy to run against fellow Democrats. A handful of wealthy donors should not be allowed to buy the Democratic nomination. That's not who we are. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 25, 2019

The Democratic primary should belong to grassroots supporters and grassroots donors, not the rich and powerful. Every Democratic candidate should agree: Super PACs have no place in our primary. https://t.co/YnFP8KxjkS — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 25, 2019

And apparently after she shows them the door, she opens it nice and wide:

NEW: Here is video of Warren declining to disavow the new super PAC supporting her: “If all the candidates want to get rid of super PACs, count me in. I'll lead the charge. But that's how it has to be. It can't be the case that a bunch of people keep them and only 1 or 2 don’t.” pic.twitter.com/byxQRjGMfs — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) February 20, 2020

Quite an about-face. White woman speak with forked tongue, are we right?

Warren literally less than two weeks ago to her opponents on the debate stage: "So, if you really want to live where you say, then put your money where your mouth is and say no to the PACs."https://t.co/6N5qYRl18Q https://t.co/tPwQw4XJ6l — Dan Merica (@merica) February 20, 2020

Sen. Warren, debate 2wks ago: "If you really want to live where you say, then put your money where your mouth is and say no to the PACs." Today on super PAC supporting her: "It can't be the case that a bunch of people keep them and only one or two don’t."https://t.co/NTsV08E15B — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) February 20, 2020

Elizabeth Warren reversed course today on super PACs, saying she wouldn't tell a big-money group formed to support her, Persist PAC, to stand down. Her website still says she "would disavow any super PAC formed to support her in the Democratic primary."https://t.co/j93CiDb6iH — Molly Hensley-Clancy (@mollyhc) February 20, 2020

Guess her website’s wrong, then, huh? Someone should probably fix that.