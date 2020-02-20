As Twitchy told you, journalists are pretty upset by Michael Bloomberg’s “doctored” video of footage from last night’s debate:

Was going to make a joke about this being doctored until I saw journalists actually saying this.https://t.co/5RU0UcvRut — BT (@back_ttys) February 20, 2020

But perhaps no journalist is quite as upset as Washington Post Fact Checker Glenn Klessler:

One has to seriously question the credibility of any campaign that would push out such a manipulated video. These reaction shots are unrelated to the two-second moment in the debate. This is a dangerously slippery slope that will lead to a nuclear war of fake videos. https://t.co/W1XFzCsLeI — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) February 20, 2020

Well, at least Kessler’s not getting carried away or anything.

NUCLEAR WAR OF FAKE VIDEOS https://t.co/EJrtgsQi58 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 20, 2020

It’s all just a slippery slope to nuclear fake video war. Or fake video nuclear war. We’re not sure which, but it’s scary, in any case.

Next you’re going to tell me that a nuclear explosion didn’t actually happen in the LBJ Daisy ad. https://t.co/l0Klj3TTWo — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 20, 2020

Hey now. That’s just crazy talk.

When someone posts a video with the CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM music can you fact-check that too please thank you — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) February 20, 2020

What "one has to seriously question" is the intelligence (or lack thereof) of ANYONE who thinks for a moment this is not a doctored video. So either Glenn isn't the brightest bulb in the house or he thinks his readers are pretty dim bulbs themselves. Have to go with both here. — CDB (@quietnolonger) February 20, 2020

Sounds about right.