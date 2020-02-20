For how long did we tell Elizabeth Warren to own the fact that she’s just a white woman? For decades, she knew she wasn’t Native American, yet continued to insist she was.

So we’ll consider this progress:

Sen. @ewarren in Las Vegas: “I am not a woman of color” so I’ve never been “slammed into the wall by a police officer” pic.twitter.com/ua6FHrqMas — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 20, 2020

There, Liz! Was that so hard?

Of course, she’s still pretty tone-deaf …

Is she implying that all women of color have that experience at some point in their lives? — GB (@GBtablereads) February 20, 2020

It would seem so. — Add your name (@corrcomm) February 20, 2020

But hey. Baby steps, right?