Despite the nastiness of many online Bernie Bros, Keith Ellison doesn’t seem to understand how online Bernie Bros got the reputation for being, well, nasty:
I have never seen @BernieSanders supporters being unusually mean or rude. Can someone send me an example of a “Bernie Bro” being bad. Also, are we holding all candidates responsible for the behavior of some of their supporters? Waiting to hear.
— Keith Ellison (@keithellison) February 20, 2020
Can anyone help him out?
Maybe GOP Rep. Steve Scalise can:
I can think of an example. https://t.co/KwuvyYgyGw
— Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) February 20, 2020
Oh, snap! We felt that one from here.
