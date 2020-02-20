We’ve seen a lot of people try to make the case for Elizabeth Warren 2020, but based on Warren’s poll numbers, the efforts haven’t really been paying off much.

Until now, perhaps. TV writer Carina Adly MacKenzie may very well have stumbled upon a message that works for Warren:

The fact that grown up Hermione Granger is right there, with a plan to give every elf a sock, telling you that she is willing to be the president & some of you are not excited to vote for her just… blows my mind. @ewarren 2020 all the way for me. — Carina Adly MacKenzie (@cadlymack) February 20, 2020

Well, when you put it like that …

Oh give me a break. — That Guy (@That_Guy_D_C) February 20, 2020

Does this actually appeal to anyone? https://t.co/MCxY3Mbsrl — Will Upton 🇻🇦⚙️⏩ (@wupton) February 20, 2020

Other than gullible people with limited literary experience? Probably not.

how old are you — 红色娘子军🌹 (@detachment_red) February 20, 2020

Apparently not old enough to know better.

other books exist — cell phone\self-own♿️ (@g3thaunted) February 20, 2020

Read another book — Pete the Cheat 🗿 (@FungeonMaster1) February 20, 2020

In case you still haven’t got the message: Read another book. — Richard Carroll (@CheshireOcelot) February 20, 2020

please read another book — Karl Marx onlyfans (@jung_trap_lorde) February 20, 2020

My god, read another book — hammer & cycle (@fex_urbis) February 20, 2020

please, for the love of all that is good, read another book — 69th Most Passionate Gregg Turkington Fan (@Gregghead69) February 20, 2020

Please for the love of god read another book I am begging — valerie (@otter_weekend) February 20, 2020

for the love of god read a book that isn't Harry Potter i'm literally begging you — jacob? (@bifteckfrere) February 20, 2020

It shouldn’t be hard. There are libraries. Books are free there.

This tweet makes me embarrassed to be a Harry Potter fan — ☕️ emily ☕️#BERNIE2020 (@seaanemonae) February 20, 2020

Exit question: