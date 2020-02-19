It’s a scary time to be alive. Just ask New York Times op-ed contributor and CNN contributor Wajahat Ali, who, when he’s not high-fiving with Rick Wilson and Don Lemon about how stupid Trump supporters are, is very worried about his Pakistani immigrant father, who’s apparently worried that his Muslim grandchildren won’t be “safe”:

My father is an immigrant from Pakistan who came to this country 50 years ago. He's not an alarmist. This is the first time he has repeatedly asked where's the "escape plan" for his brown, Muslim grandchildren. Where can they go & be safe? It's sobering that he's thinking this. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 19, 2020

It’s indeed very sobering, Wajahat.

This is so wrong. 💔 — Lissabiss, Elizabeth..whatevs.🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@ek_olson) February 19, 2020

What’s wrong is that, assuming Ali is telling the truth about his father’s fears, Ali’s evidently happy to feed into those fears and allow them to grow.

No. It’s reprehensible that you have allowed (encouraged?) him to believe in this fear mongering. https://t.co/RPTqMzwz4u — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) February 19, 2020

My mother is an immigrant from Iran and will roll her eyes when I show her this. You've lost your mind and it's sad. Get a grip. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) February 19, 2020

They can go anywhere in America and be just fine. But you keep it up champ. If you need help, I can draw a picture of a crane with the letter U in front of it and see if you can find a place to land. — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) February 19, 2020

