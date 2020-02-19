Not that you needed a reminder that Soledad O’Brien is not a good person, but just in case, this ought to do it.

On yesterday’s edition of “The View,” things got heated between Joy Behar and Meghan McCain when McCain warned that Michael Bloomberg, contrary to Behar’s belief, is not the answer to Democrats’ prayers.

Meghan McCain to Joy Behar: "You guys have done a piss-poor job of convincing me that I should vote for a Democrat" https://t.co/M6gKUkrIe4 pic.twitter.com/Y2RQViRqXy — The Hill (@thehill) February 19, 2020

More from The Hill:

“I’m not defending Trump because I’m attacking Bloomberg!” exclaimed McCain. “I’m supposed to give Bloomberg a pass? Not on this show! Not with this host!” “I would like to know who you are going to vote for. Who are you voting for?” Behar asked in response. “Who I vote for is none of your business!” McCain retorted. “But I am not voting for Trump and I sure as hell am not voting for Bloomberg!” “So you’re not going to vote. So you’re not going to vote. You’re not voting for Trump and you’re not voting for a Democrat. You said that,” Behar shot back. “You know, you guys have done a piss-poor job of convincing me that I should vote for a Democrat,” McCain replied as fellow co-host Whoopi Goldberg quickly cut to commercial break.

Watch:

Andrew Lawrence, MMFA Deputy Director of Rapid Response, naturally ignored everything McCain actually said and teased out what he wanted to:

She's going to end up voting for the guy who said her dad is in hell https://t.co/o1atWffMhz — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) February 19, 2020

McCain in fact said she would not vote for Donald Trump. Not that Lawrence cares, but she called him out for both lying about her and using her father as a political tool:

I said EXPLICITLY on the show I wasn’t voting for Trump. The way monsters like you in the media continue to exploit my family pain and grief for cheap political shots against Trump is pathetic. You are disgusting. https://t.co/XPrO6GquEz — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 19, 2020

Fast-forward to this morning, when, well after McCain had set the record straight (since apparently the video wasn’t enough for some people), Soledad O’Brien went the same route as Lawrence:

(He said he was ‘very happy’ your daddy is gone and implied he’s in hell, lady.) https://t.co/VVBCgD3Qck — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) February 19, 2020

(That retort was neither clever nor decent, lady. But congratulations on demonstrating yet again that you’re terrible.)

How dare you? — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) February 19, 2020

You also know darn well she’s not voting for him and her point was undecideds aren’t being helped by the rest of the panel. — RepEEE (@EEElverhoy) February 19, 2020

You can disagree with Meghan but this is all just gross pic.twitter.com/rORDqXXlgG — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 19, 2020

Last word to McCain: