Not that you needed a reminder that Soledad O’Brien is not a good person, but just in case, this ought to do it.

On yesterday’s edition of “The View,” things got heated between Joy Behar and Meghan McCain when McCain warned that Michael Bloomberg, contrary to Behar’s belief, is not the answer to Democrats’ prayers.

More from The Hill:

“I’m not defending Trump because I’m attacking Bloomberg!” exclaimed McCain. “I’m supposed to give Bloomberg a pass? Not on this show! Not with this host!”

“I would like to know who you are going to vote for. Who are you voting for?” Behar asked in response.

“Who I vote for is none of your business!” McCain retorted. “But I am not voting for Trump and I sure as hell am not voting for Bloomberg!”

“So you’re not going to vote. So you’re not going to vote. You’re not voting for Trump and you’re not voting for a Democrat. You said that,” Behar shot back.

“You know, you guys have done a piss-poor job of convincing me that I should vote for a Democrat,” McCain replied as fellow co-host Whoopi Goldberg quickly cut to commercial break.

Watch:

Andrew Lawrence, MMFA Deputy Director of Rapid Response, naturally ignored everything McCain actually said and teased out what he wanted to:

 

McCain in fact said she would not vote for Donald Trump. Not that Lawrence cares, but she called him out for both lying about her and using her father as a political tool:

Fast-forward to this morning, when, well after McCain had set the record straight (since apparently the video wasn’t enough for some people), Soledad O’Brien went the same route as Lawrence:

(That retort was neither clever nor decent, lady. But congratulations on demonstrating yet again that you’re terrible.)

Last word to McCain:

