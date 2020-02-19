If you’ll recall, Kaitlin Bennett, aka “Kent State Gun Girl,” recently went to Ohio University in Athens, and lefties got pretty upset about it:

Bennett is an attention-seeker, to be sure, though she didn’t deserve to be received so nastily.

In any event, Fox News interviewed Bennett earlier today. Naturally, CNN’s other Fox News expert Oliver Darcy was watching, and he couldn’t help but note that Bennett is an InfoWars correspondent:

Can you believe Fox News would impugn their own credibility like that? Who do they think they are? CNN?

Pretty much.

Oof.

Surely they’ve got still got his contact info at CNN. Maybe Oliver can get back to us.

That would certainly be one explanation.

