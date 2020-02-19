It’s been a while since we last checked in on Cheri Jacobus … what’s she been up to?
Well, you’ll be pleased to know that she’s very much still Cheri Jacobus:
Everyone is focused on newcomer @MikeBloomberg as the target tonight. Meanwhile, @BernieSanders is a strengthening frontrunner. You’d think he might warrant a little attention.
— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 19, 2020
Putin knows what he's doing.
— Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) February 19, 2020
Ah, yes. That’s the stuff.
When in doubt pic.twitter.com/c8RmGIzkdt
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 19, 2020
Never fails.
— Katie😈 (@k_artig) February 19, 2020
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 19, 2020
LMAO
— ROB (@Berrettaman28) February 19, 2020
Haha this is a great tweet
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 19, 2020
This is why people make fun of you online.
— Travis (@_travis2323) February 19, 2020
JFC you people need psychological help
— JAC (@michcusejoe5) February 19, 2020
Hell yea.
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 19, 2020
***
Related:
TDS-afflicted Cheri Jacobus is pretty sure Nancy Pelosi’s got Donald Trump ‘by the doo-dads’ and spells it out in bizarre take